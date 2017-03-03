March 3, 2017 Road Trip: Chagrin Falls
David and Natalie spend a beautiful spring day touring all the brand new shops and restaurants in quaint Chagrin Falls.
Here is a list of all the places we visited:
M Italian
22 W Orange Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-7474
www.mitalian.com
Blush Boutique
7 N Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-394-8600
Second location:
1783 Coventry Road and 7 N. Franklin Street
Cleveland Heights, OH
216-721-5319
The Glass Asylum
22 W. Orange Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-394-8483
www.theglassasylum.com
Chagrin Valley Antiques
15605 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-338-1800
www.facebook.com/Chagrinvalleyantiques
Gypsy Sole
71 N. Main Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-8088
www.shopgypsysole.com
Sugar Me Desserterie
49 W Orange St Ste 5
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-7228
www.sugarmedesserterie.com
Paris Room
7 N Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-0444
www.parisroombistro.com
Sanity
8 E Washington Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-893-9279
www.sanitystyle.com
The Little Monogram Shop
3 N Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-9090
www.littlemonogramshop.com
Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop
53 N Main Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440- 247-6577
www.chagrinfallspopcorn.com