Man suspected of being ‘serial exposer’ in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a possible “serial exposer.”

Officers were called to the area of Delia and Greenwood avenues in Akron at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. A woman reported she was walking her dog when a man exposed himself to her.

The woman got his license plate and police were able to identify him as 27-year-old David Thomas, Jr. He was arrested and charged with one count of public indecency.

Akron police said he may have exposed himself to other women in the area over the last few months. The other incidents happened around the Forest Lodge Community Center in Elm Hill Park and Schneider Park.

Thomas was taken to the Summit County Jail. A mugshot is unavailable at this time.