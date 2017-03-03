Man indicted in case where Facebook Live video was taken moments before shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A man has been indicted on several charges stemming from the December shooting death of a 27-year-old man, a case that sparked outrage from the victim's family because a Facebook Live video was taken moments before the fatal shooting.

The video shows party-goers at an apartment complex playing with a gun, and one person holding a bottle of alcohol.

Steven Leannais, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, assault and having weapons while intoxicated. He is free on a $10,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is due in court later this month.

“The last thing they say is, 'I didn’t know it was loaded,'" one man can be heard saying during the video, which was taken prior to the shooting.

A few seconds go by and then 27-year-old Anthony Stanford, who was a maintenance worker at the building, is seen on the video. A short time later he was shot and a 911 call was made.

“We were playing around and my buddy got shot,” the caller tells a 911 dispatcher.

But Stanford’s family members say they believe additional charges should be filed.

"This is not right," said Trina Ford, Standford's mother. "My son is gone and the alleged shooter is still out and go to parties. I think there should be more of an investigation."

Ford says her son knew the alleged shooter but they were not friends.

"My granddaughter now has to grow up without her father," said Ford.

