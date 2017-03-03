Live Video & Blog: Lake effect snow causing delays, traffic issues in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake effect snow is making for slow traffic conditions in different areas across Northeast Ohio.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for the following counties until Friday night: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit. The lake effect snow advisory is canceled for those counties, but the advisory continues for Portage County until 9 p.m. Friday.

**Weather alert details, here**

Fox 8’s Patty Harken says there are slowdowns on Interstate 71 South headed toward Interstate 480. There are several accidents including on I-71N at 480 and on Route 21 North before the I-77N entrance in Valley View.

