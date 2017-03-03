Lionel Richie postpones tour with Mariah Carey after medical procedure

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The ‘All the Hits’ tour with Lionel Richie and special guest Mariah Carey has been postponed.

One of their 35 stops was to be at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on April 5.

According to a statement on the Q’s website, Richie said it’s due to a knee procedure.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” he said. “Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

New dates are to be announced soon, and all tickets for the rescheduled dates will be honored. Ticket holders could request a refund if the new date doesn’t work for them.

