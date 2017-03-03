Lake effect snow warning continues for much of NE Ohio

A lake effect snow warning  has been issued for the following counties until Friday evening: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit. The lake effect snow advisory is canceled for those counties, but the advisory continues for Portage County until 9 p.m. Friday.

Here is a list of official snow totals as of 11 AM Friday

Cold air continues to move in from the northwest.  With a wide open lake, lake effect snow bands will redevelop.  Where the bands persist an additional 1-3″ possible.  Most will see little accumulation.   CHECK OUT THE INTERACTIVE RADAR for radar updates.

The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above normal by Sunday with 50’s!  Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast..

