I-Team finds dramatic drop in number of complaints against Cleveland police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found citizen complaints against Cleveland Police have dropped dramatically since the department started wearing body cameras. But most eye-opening may be what investigators say about those complaints.

Body cameras record Cleveland Police in action more than ever before. Police brass expected the body cameras would help lead to a drop in complaints against officers. So, the I TEAM investigated.

Cleveland Police started phasing in body cameras two years ago.

In 2014, the city says citizens filed 474 complaints against Cleveland Police officers. By 2015, the number had dropped to 294. And by last year, the number was down to 213. That trend may not be entirely due to the cameras, but certainly, the video now provides hard evidence of what really happened in many encounters. And more evidence, the cameras are not the only reason for the drop in complaints -- the crowds that came here for the Republican National Convention. The city says it didn’t receive any complaints against police related to the Convention.

Oddly though, out of hundreds and hundreds of complaints in recent years, investigators have determined most to be unfounded. Only 20 complaints were upheld in 2014. Just 3 in 2015. And, the city says, only 1 last year.

A federal monitoring group overseeing reform in the Cleveland Police Department has been looking at this, too. That group has been critical of the process of how complaints against Cleveland officers get investigated, finding a backlog of cases. So the federal monitoring group has been working to overhaul the entire process.

Bottom line, questions still about the system for handling complaints against police. Yet, there’s no question, the number of people claiming to have a beef with Cleveland cops has fallen dramatically.

Oddly though, even with hundreds of complaints still filed each year, investigators rarely find them substantiated.