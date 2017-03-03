Huron County health officials issue ‘overdose outbreak warning’

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Huron County Public Health officials have issued an “overdose outbreak alert” due to an abnormally high number of overdoses reported Thursday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the overdoses could be due to an abnormally potent batch of drugs in the area.

The warning is set to expire 24 hours after it was issued at just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

They recommend anyone with questions about the alert or to report public health emergency information call Huron County Public Health at 419-668-1652.