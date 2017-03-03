Have someone who needs pranked? ‘Jail n Bail’ event planned at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Have someone you want to prank? Maybe they sing off-key in the shower. Or they’re addicted to WebMD? Perhaps they still wear neon sweatshirts from the 80s.

They may deserve to be arrested!

A Jail n Bail fundraising event benefiting the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter will take place March 25.

**To see some of the shelter’s adoptable dogs, see the gallery above**

You can have someone arrested and charged — and wait for bail to be set while they wait in solitary confinement with one of the shelter’s adoptables.

Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be there to help.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warrants can be picked up at the shelter or online here.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.