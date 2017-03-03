GiraffeWatch2017: April ‘on edge’ as baby continues to grow

HARPURSVILLE, New York — She’s carrying a baby that could be about six feet tall and weigh as much as 150 pounds.

It’s easy to understand why April “appears a little more on edge.”

In the latest Facebook post from late Thursday night, the Animal Adventure Park in New York says the expectant giraffe is “without question — growing!”

The post said keepers were able touch the giraffe’s belly and “make ‘contact’ with baby!”

Keepers say even though April wasn’t as “lovey” as usual, one of them was able to capture a sweet selfie with the world’s most famous giraffe.

