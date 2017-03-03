× February was highest month for deadly heroin, fentanyl overdoses in Cuyahoga County history

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County saw a record number of heroin and fentanyl-related fatalities in February, the medical examiner’s office said on Friday.

At least 60 died from heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two, bringing this year’s total to 109. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 57 people died of overdoses during the same time period last year.

The previous record for fatal heroin and fentanyl overdoses in a month was 57 in September 2016.

February’s number could increase because seven cases are still awaiting further toxicology testing. Of the fatalities last month, 36 were Cleveland residents. Three were from Euclid, two from Lakewood and two from Mayfield Heights.

The medical examiner’s office also said there have been at least 70 cocaine-related deaths in 2017. At least 50 involved a mixture of heroin or fentanyl.

