Deputies respond to Coventry Township burglary, find drugs inside house

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The victim of a burglary found himself behind bars after Summit County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs in his home.

A neighbor reported a burglary in progress at a house on Kingsley Avenue in Coventry Township at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller confronted the suspect, who removed an air conditioning unit and broke a window.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the neighbor chased the burglar until he turned and fired two shots.

Deputies were securing the area and searching for other possible suspects when the homeowner, 29-year-old Charles Kalail, arrived.

The sheriff’s office said there were multiple packages of marijuana, which looked ready for sale and shipment, in plain view. After getting a search warrant, they discovered more pot, as well as paraphernalia, Xanax, cash and three firearms.

Kalail was charged with trafficking in marijuana and taken to the Summit County Jail. He could face additional charges, pending the outcome of this investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglar should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.