Commute through downtown Cleveland will soon be much different for some RTA bus riders

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting Monday, the commute through downtown could be much different for some RTA bus riders. Superior Avenue will be open to bus traffic for the first time since Public Square renovations were completed last year.

Superior Avenue has been closed since March 2015, when Public Square began undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

But when the improved square reopened last summer before the Republican National Convention, the part of Superior Avenue that goes through it remained closed.

“It’s a good idea to open it up, cut down on a lot of congestion with the buses all going one direction,” said one man walking through the Square.

That’s exactly what RTA plans to do Monday morning, when the closed stretch will reopen to buses only.

Friday morning, crews were setting up barricades in an effort to keep pedestrians from crossing the street into the path of the new bus traffic. Another crosswalk was also added.

Many RTA riders are thrilled about the change.

“I’m actually happy about it because I don’t like all the turns the buses make. It’s not safe down there to cross because there are so many buses going all the way around all the time; it’s just not safe,” said one downtown worker.

In the past, Mayor Frank Jackson has opposed reopening Superior Avenue, citing public safety and security concerns, but RTA faced a $12-million fine.

Twelve years ago, the Federal Transit Administration gave the agency a $142-million grant for the Euclid Corridor project, contingent on Superior remaining open.

Some people believe the buses will ruin the pedestrian-friendly aspect of the Square.

“I don’t see any reason why the buses can’t go around the Square; just going through the Square is going to ruin it for all…all the kid during winter and during the summer where they can use the water park or the skating rink,” said one downtown worker.

Only four bus lines will actually make stops in Public Square: the number 3, the 26, the 38 and the 81.

All others will go through the area without stopping.

“When they need to close it, they can close it to do what they want to do, then reopen it, like for a special event,” said a bus rider.

Fox 8 reached out to city officials for comment, but no one returned our calls on Friday.

RTA says in the future, there could be more changes in the works for Public Square, depending on how things operate for now.

