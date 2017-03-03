Cleveland Auto Show: 2017 Nissan Rogue is redesigned inside and out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It is the hottest-selling vehicle in America for Nissan.

“Just think of this, last month, 2017 February, #1 selling compact sport utility vehicle in the whole United States,” said Diehl Belza, owner of I-90 Nissan.

No question about it, the Nissan Rogue is very popular.

“The Rogue now has the drivability and rides similar to the sedans. A lot of people are taking the versatility of the Rogue with the sport utility, hatchback, seats fold down and things such as that and you also get great fuel economy,” Belza said.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the 2017 Rogue is its mild facelift.

“The color, the color is awesome,” said Phil Becker of Medina.

“When you look at the design of the Rogue, the way it looks, the quietness, the drivability, the fuel economy, it’s outstanding,” said Belza.

When it comes to the interior and the technology, that’s where you’ll notice the biggest changes. The Rogue now has Around View Monitor and intelligent cruise control.

“You have surround view; you have forward protection. If you’re coming up on a car quickly, there is a breaking sensor; it starts slowing you down,” said Belza. “All the functionality of a high-line sport utility in a prize point that’s around a $30,000 range.”

“For a medium-size SUV, a lot of hauling capacity on the inside, and the fold-out seats in the back, you can put a lot of stuff back there, and it gets great gas mileage," Becker said.

If you’re looking for something a little bit smaller, Nissan has a Rogue Sport which is a foot shorter than the regular Rogue and about 9 inches lower to the ground.

“It’s definitely going to meet the needs of the people that don’t want that larger sport utility but they want some flexibility with the hatchback, still carries five people,” Belza said.

The Nissan Rogue Sport will be in dealerships later this year.

