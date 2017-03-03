Actor mourns death of ex-wife with touching tribute

Actor Donald Faison is mourning the death of his ex-wife and the mother of three of his children.

Faison posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Thursday.

“My son Dade is very brave,” he wrote. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison.”

“She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children,” Faison wrote. “You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your sould and light and love.”

Faison shared his son’s post along with a picture of Dade holding his mother’s hand.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most,” Dade Faison wrote.

“I can’t believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now,” he continued. “I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P. mom and until next time!”

According to People magazine, Faison married Askey in 2001. They had three children together before splitting in 2005.

Faison, who starred in the hit TV show “Scrubs” and the movie “Clueless,” is now married to reality star CaCee Cobb. They have two children.

It is not known how Askey died.