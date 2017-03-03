Child calls 911 for Parma woman’s suspected overdose

PARMA, Ohio– A Parma mother is facing charges after she overdosed and a child called for an ambulance.

Kara Jankowski, 27, is charged with endangering children and disorderly conduct. Parma police said they got a call from a child reporting the woman was choking and unresponsive later Wednesday evening

“I need an ambulance,” the child can be heard saying on the 911 recording. “My mom is choking.”

Police officers treated the woman with Narcan, a treatment for opioid overdose, and she regained consciousness. An ambulance then took her to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

The child was released to a family member.

Police said they are having tests done to identify the drug.