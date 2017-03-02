Winter weather: Temperatures in the 20s with a little light snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nice breaks in the overcast with wind chills in the lower 20s. This massive cool-down was not just in Cleveland.

Much of the Eastern U.S. experienced this major temperature drop over the last 24 hours. We’re going to hang onto this cold blast through Saturday night.

A clipper snow will develop Thursday late continuing into early Friday to the tune of an additional coating to 1″ with 1-3″ expected in the snowbelt. Since meteorological winter ended , now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy). There will be a big winter recap on SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER blog next week.

Here's the latest FOX 8-day weather forecast