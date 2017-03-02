Winter weather: Snow showers, temperatures in 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers with a clipper system will visit enough backyards to whiten the ground with an inch or so of snowfall in places where snow showers are moderate.

With temperatures 3-7°F below the freezing mark, exercise great caution when encountering a local moderate snow shower. pic.twitter.com/ANpnfB8loO — Andre Bernier (@AndreBernier) March 3, 2017

That may get added to on Friday in the primary and/or even the secondary snowbelt where some lake-effect and lake-enhanced snow showers will persist through much of the day:

Generally expect around 1″ on average tonight, with 1-3″ possible in and near the primary and secondary snowbelts where snow showers persist.

The cold air will begin to slowly recede on Saturday, with temperatures recovering to above normal by Sunday.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast;