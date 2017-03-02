Video could crack case of horrific home invasion of 82-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Police believe security video from an east side gas station shows a suspect wanted in connection with the Feb. 19 home invasion of an 82-year-old woman.

The video was released Thursday.

The suspect is believed to have driven to the gas station in the victim's car. He then told the owner of the station he had trouble getting it to start, and left in another vehicle.

Police say the suspect stole the car from the elderly woman, after he broke into her house and attacked her.

"I was just in my house watching television when this happened," the victim said.

The retired nurse told Fox 8 the suspect hit her, and demanded money. When she told him police were coming, he took her purse and her car, and left.

The victim was taken to the hospital .

"This was a very brazen act," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. "We are looking to get him off the street."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.