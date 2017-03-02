× Two people, cat found dead in Perry Township home

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Two people were found dead inside a Stark County house Thursday morning.

A neighbor called Perry Township police after noticing mail was accumulating at the house on Mt. Marie NW. The two males who live there had not been seen in weeks, police said.

Officers were unable to get anyone to answer the door. They entered to discover the two males and a cat deceased inside.

According to Perry Township police, foul play is not suspected in their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-477-4074.