Two Cleveland Central Catholic students hospitalized for eating pot-laced brownies

CLEVELAND– Two area high school students needed medical treatment after eating brownies laced with marijuana.

Cleveland EMS said they responded to Cleveland Central Catholic High School, located on Baxter Avenue, at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

The school administration said two students required medical attention. At least one student was taken to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, according to EMS.

Cleveland Central Catholic released the following statement:

“This type of conduct will not be tolerated at Cleveland Central Catholic, and once all the facts are known the person or persons responsible will be disciplined in a manner consistent with the seriousness of this conduct.”

The school advised students not to eat food from other students, and asked parents to speak with their children.