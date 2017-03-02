South Euclid moves to create medical marijuana district

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– The state of Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year. Now, the city of South Euclid is trying to control where it can be grown and sold.

Councilman Jason Russell supports the so-called “pot plan,” and said by attracting businesses that cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana, the city could tap into an emerging industry.

“I think we’re getting ahead of it, because it’s legal in the state of Ohio, and if we do nothing, they could just pop up wherever they like. And so the proposed legislation helps put some controls on that to keep it a certain distance from churches, schools, playgrounds,” Russell said.

Some residents we spoke to believe a controlled pot district is a good idea.

Communities around South Euclid, like Richmond Heights and Eastlake, recently ended their moratoriums on medical marijuana businesses.

“We’ve seen it in other states. We’ve seen it work in states around us. The state of Michigan beat us to the punch and so there is an economic impact it could have on our community,” Russell said.