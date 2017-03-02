× RTA buses expected to resume service through Public Square beginning Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — RTA buses could resume service through Public Square on Monday, March 6.

RTA posted on its website that officials from RTA, FTA and the City of Cleveland continue to work closely to reopen Public Square to buses as soon as possible with a target date of Monday.

RTA said with this change some bus routes will follow different paths through Public Square and bus stops may be modified or moved.

Check out this map on the RTA website for details.

