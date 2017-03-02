Promising progress for Fiona! Hippo at Cincinnati Zoo reaches normal birth weight

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Fiona, a hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, is getting stronger every day.

The animal was born several weeks premature in January and immediately captured hearts all over the world.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted on its blog some wonderful news: Fiona has finally reached normal birth weight at just under 60 pounds.

The zoo said in the last week, she has gained 12 pounds and has shown other progress including bottle-feeding with more consistency, and taking in larger volumes during every feeding.

The zoo also said Fiona has cleared a recent set of health hurdles. She is also swimming a lot in her pool and working on underwater moves. Watch the video above for that!

Fiona has graduated to a big girl bottle and has a big girl appetite to match! Check out her milk mustache. #teamfiona #fionafix pic.twitter.com/2RYTDydNPJ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 1, 2017