Mom asked to breastfeed in private inside barbershop in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- It was Tuesday afternoon when Lauren and Dameyan Chambers went to Men's Cuts in Lakewood.

"I was asked by the owner to go into the restroom and feed Aydriana if a man walked in because she didn't want a male customer to feel uncomfortable," said Lauren.

Lauren was furious.

"It felt awful because I was completely covered," said Lauren.

So she posted about her experience on Facebook and social media uproar was instantaneous.

"We've had tons of support, which is great. Lauren doesn't want to do any harm. We were put in an awkward position. It wasn't a good experience at all," said Dameyan.

"I breastfed my kids too when they were little. But as a small business owner, I didn't know the law," said barbershop owner, Mae Williams.

Williams is apologizing for the incident.

"I honestly did not know. I made a mistake. I ask for people's kindness and to give me a chance. I didn't know," said Williams.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a mother is entitled to breastfeed her baby in a public place.

Williams now hangs that state law in her shop.

Still, the phone calls and messages on Facebook from furious mothers are relentless.

"Look, I'm all for women breastfeeding wherever they want. And I honestly hope that no other small business ever experiences the negativity from people they've never met like I have," said Williams.

In fact, some Cleveland moms are planning to protest in front of Men's Cuts.

Lauren says she appreciates the support.

"I've been in restaurants before and not even gotten a dirty look. No one has ever said anything. I feel that if no one in a restaurant is uncomfortable with me breastfeeding, why should a guy in a barbershop feel uncomfortable?" said Lauren.

A number of Lakewood businesses are offering specials for breastfeeding mothers and men's haircuts as a result of this.