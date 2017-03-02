Missing: Arika Hall

Posted 11:22 am, March 2, 2017, by

CANTON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Arika Hall, 22, went missing Feb. 5, 2016, in Canton.

She is 5'2" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Arika has a wing tattoo on her left hip.

If you have any information, call Detective Morter with the Canton Police Department at 330-438-4418.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

