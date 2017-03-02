× March 2, 2017

Clam Chowder for Lent

What goes perfectly with your Friday Fish Fry? How about Clam Chowder! Here to share his recipe was Ed Regovich, Owner of Regovich Catering.

Click here for his recipe

www.regovichcatering.getbento.com

2017 Cleveland Auto Show

David was live from the Cleveland Auto Show all morning! We followed him throughout the I-X Center to check out Camp Jeep, classic cars, and more!

The 2017 Cleveland Auto Show is at the I-X Center through Sunday, March 5th.

www.clevelandautoshow.com

Comedian

Looking for some laughs this weekend? This guy is sure to entertain! We welcomed Comedian, Craig Shoemaker, to the studio.

Catch him at Hilarities on East 4th Street tonight through Sunday, March 5th.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Moss at the Movies

David took you behind two upcoming films, “The Shack” and “Before I Fall.”

www.theshack.movie

www.beforeifallfilm.com

TORUK: The First Flight

It’s a show inspired by James Cameron’s “Avatar.” Here to tell us more about the newest Cirque du Soleil show was Raymond O’Neil!

You can see the magic of TORUK: The First Flight at Quicken Loans Arena March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th!

www.cirquedusoleil.com/tourk

Mortach Financial

People are living longer than ever before! That means more money. Back with us to discuss was Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial.

www.mortachfinancial.com

Akron Boat & Water Sports Show

The Akron Boat & Water Sports Show is happening at the John S. Knight Center in Akron tomorrow through Sunday, March 5th! Don’t miss it!

www.akronboatshow.com