Man avoids being impaled by tree thanks to decision to hit snooze button

AUSTIN, Indiana — It’s something many people do every morning — hit the snooze button to get just a few more zzzs. For one Indiana man, it may have saved his life when severe storms struck.

Raymond Bowling told WXIN he usually presses the snooze button once, then nine minutes later he gets up. But, he did something different on Wednesday. “I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze. About 6 minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again.”

Bowling said he drifted off to sleep and just 2 minutes later, a tree limb came crashing through his roof into the bathroom.

“If I had gotten up, I would’ve been right in that spot, most likely brushing my teeth,” Bowling told WXIN.

Bowling said God was definitely watching out for him.