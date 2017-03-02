LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe baby watch continues; no active labor yet

HARPURSVILLE, New York — All eyes are still on the world’s favorite giraffe as we wait for her to give birth.

Animal Adventure Park provided an afternoon update on April:

“April is well and conditions remain the same from last evening. A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but no acknowledgeable active labor at this time. The photo shared today is from a fan. The shots are a week a part! Her growth is perhaps more noticeable when compare like this versus day to do. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”