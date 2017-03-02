× I-Team sources: Lakewood police officer hit by car during foot pursuit, not seriously injured

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a Lakewood police officer was struck by a car Thursday night.

The officer is not believed to be seriously injured. Police say the officer was not taken to the hospital.

It happened on the border of Cleveland and Lakewood. Sources say police were chasing a stolen vehicle. The suspects bailed and ran off. An officer was hit by a vehicle while attempting to chase the suspects.

Several suspects are in custody.

