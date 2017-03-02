Home Depot hiring 1,350 in Cleveland area during busy season

The Home Depot logo is seen on a shopping cart outside its store May 30, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Home Depot is getting ready for spring by hiring more than a thousand employees in Cleveland.

The positions are permanent part-time and seasonal, and include sales, cashiers, online order fulfillment and operations. The Home Depot encourages college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

Interested candidates should go to careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom, select “See all hourly jobs” and enter your desired location.

