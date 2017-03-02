× hhgregg closing 88 stores, including Akron and Mansfield locations

AKRON, Ohio– Appliance and electronics retailer hhgregg announced it will be closing three distribution facilities and 88 stores.

In Northeast Ohio, the effected stores are located in Akron and Mansfield. About 1,500 positions will be eliminated company-wide.

“We feel strongly that the markets we will remain in are the right ones for our customers and our business model. Our team is dedicated to moving forward and being a profitable 132 store, multi-regional chain where we will continue to be a dominant force in appliances, electronics and home furnishings,” said Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s president and CEO, in a news release on Thursday.

Current inventory will be sold over the coming weeks with final closing complete by mid-April, hhgregg said.