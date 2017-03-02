Get ready for ‘Cleveland Chain Reaction’! Businesses, investors to be featured on FOX 8 News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a concept backed by LeBron James, called "Cleveland Hustles," with local business owners hustling to get their idea off the ground.

Now, the show is sparking a chain reaction -- literally! It's called "Cleveland Chain Reaction" with local businesses and investors hoping to continue the success of "Cleveland Hustles" and the impact it had on the community.

The idea is a partnership between COSE, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and FOX 8 is getting involved, too.

"Cleveland Chain Reaction" will go into a new neighborhood and choose four businesses and four investors to be featured on FOX 8 News. We will follow their progress and ultimately one business will win.

Investors with "Cleveland Chain Reaction" say this is not only an opportunity to capitalize on what they learned on "Cleveland Hustles," but it's also an opportunity to provide advice and support for small business owners.

It will also bring more jobs and four new businesses to the area. And, one of the biggest parts of this announcement is that the entire city can get involved. People can suggest their business or their neighborhood to be featured.

The series will be hosted by our own Kenny Crumpton.

Keep it to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more details.