Frantic 911 call: Man overdoses in locked car, store worker breaks window to rescue child from backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio -- A man faces charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs and being found unconscious in his locked vehicle with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

According to Geauga County Sheriff's Office reports, William Kelly, 46, of Chardon, faces charges of child endangering and physical control while under the influence.

The incident happened at just after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Chardon.

Kelly was reportedly found passed out in his running vehicle, overdosed on heroin.

A female employee called 911, and after realizing there was a child in the car, she helped break out the passenger side window to get him out.

The child was bright red, soaked in sweat and had a dirty diaper, reports state, but was overall found to be OK.

Kelly was given multiple doses of Narcan and became conscious. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a heroin overdose and was then arrested.

He'll face his charges in Chardon Municipal Court.