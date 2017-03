Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Michelle Romary is a Cleveland based pop/rock singer and songwriter. Michelle has released 2 solo albums and is currently working on a new EP due out later this year. Michelle performs all over Northeast Ohio with her trio and full band.

Click here to see the upcoming show schedule for the Michelle Romary Band.

