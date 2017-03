Want to play a CD in the new Ford EcoSport?

You can forget about it.

For the first time in 25 years, Ford is offering a vehicle without a CD player, NPR reported.

Instead of a CD player, the 2018 EcoSport will have a touch screen console offering streaming services, SiriusXM Radio, and multiple USB ports and power outlets.

The 2018 Ford Expedition will offer live TV.

Toyota and Honda already removed CD players from 2016 models.

