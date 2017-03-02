Family fights for answers after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Coventry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A family is demanding answers nearly two months after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Coventry Township. They say they are frustrated because investigators have identified the driver, but no one has been charged.

"Growing up we were almost like partners in crime for the most part, with just us against the world," said Stephanie Coffield.

Coffield said all she has left are fond memories of her brother, 25-year-old Jeremiah Coffield. His family called him Jeremy.

"When he would visit, first thing he did would come up and tell you he loved you, how much he missed you," she said.

Around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, January 8, Jeremiah was walking southbound on South Main Street near North Turkeyfoot Road in Coventry Township.

Summit County Sheriff's Office investigators say a vehicle hit him and kept going. He died at the hospital a few days later.

"He leaves behind a wife, children, a sister, a father, aunts, uncles, cousins," said the victim's aunt, Rebecca Coffield, and uncle, Patrick Coffield.

"We want some closure to this whole situation; like I said before, he's been in the ground since January and yet the person who ran him over is still out there walking," said his uncle.

Sheriff's deputies confirm that the case is being handled by the prosecutor's office, but did not give details. Investigators believe they know who the driver is, and Jeremy's family says that is frustrating.

"Why haven't they filed anything? This happened January 8th; we are six days short of it being two months," said Rebecca Coffield.

"I feel like it's dragging out longer than it needs to. I mean, there may be underlying circumstances, but just, if we could know what those are, I think it would help to know that they are actually doing something," said his sister.

Loved ones say they will continue fighting for answers until they find out why Jeremy's life was cut short.

"He loved music, one hell of a musician; he was one of those individuals who could hear a song and play it," said his aunt and uncle.

"I understand that maybe it was an accident, but still the point is you hit somebody and you left, and you left them there to die," said the victim's sister.

**More on this story, here**

41.000993 -81.548673