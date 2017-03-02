Day care owner charged in toddler’s drowning appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- The owner of a Pittsfield Township day care charged in the death of a toddler appeared in court Thursday morning.

Elizabeth Zenda, 48, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering.

Authorities were called to Zenda's home on West Road, where she operated a day care, on Oct. 5. According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a 22-month-old girl and 23-month-old boy were partially submerged in an above-ground pool.

The girl was taken to Oberlin Mercy Allen Hospital, where she died. The boy was flown to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in critical condition. The second victim was released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Zenda pleaded not guilty in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Her $75,000 bond was continued.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.

41.225985 -82.180196