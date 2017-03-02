Clipper snow tonight; Cold blast through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nice breaks in the overcast with wind chills in the lower 20’s. This massive cool down was not a “Cleveland thing”. Much of the Eastern US experienced this major temperature drop over the last 24 hours. We’re going to hang onto this cold blast through Saturday night.

A clipper snow will develop Thursday late continuing into early Friday to the tune of an additional coating to 1″ with 1-3″ expected in the snow-belt. Since meteorological winter ended , now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy). There will be a big winter recap on SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER blog next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast