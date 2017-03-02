× Cleveland Cavaliers officially sign Andrew Bogut

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers officially signed Andrew Bogut, general manager David Griffin announced on Thursday.

The Cavs waived Jordan McRae on Wednesday to make room on the roster for the center.

Dallas traded Bogut to Philadelphia on Feb. 23. He was waived on Monday.

This season, he’s averaged 3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Bogut will wear No. 6 with the Cavaliers.

Bogut was the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He’s represented Australia at three Olympic games and won a NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

On Monday, Cleveland added three-time All-Star point guard Deron Williams.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here