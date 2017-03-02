× Clam Chowder

Courtesy of: Regovitch Catering

www.regovichcatering.getbento.com

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 medium onions (diced)

5 ribs celery (diced)

8 Tbsp butter

1 qt 2% milk

1 qt heavy whipping cream

1 can chopped clams

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp dried thyme

2 tsp black pepper

1 Tbsp salt

4 med sized potatoes peeled and diced into cubes

½ cup flour

Sweat the onions and celery in 2 Tbsp of butter until they are translucent. Reserve the remaining butter to make a roux later. Add the cream, milk, clams, bay leaves, thyme and pepper. Bring to a slow boil and add the potatoes. In a separate pan melt the remaining butter and add flour to make a roux. When the potatoes begin to soften, whisk in the roux slowly and make sure there are no lumps. Turn the heat to low and let simmer until the potatoes are fully cooked. Season to taste with salt and enjoy.