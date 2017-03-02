Chevrolet Equinox is official SUV of Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Chevrolet has a lot to be proud of this year. On display now is the official car and SUV of the Cleveland Auto Show.

The SUV turning heads is the 2018 Chevy Equinox.

“This has been a great seller for us since 2010,” said Bob Serpentini, president of Serpintini Chevrolet.

The first thing you’ll notice on this vehicle is the all-new design.

“The wheel base is actually exactly the same, but it is a little bit shorter from the trim parts and the reason they did that is to give it a little bit more of that Tahoe look,” Serpentini said.

For the first time ever, Chevy is adding a four-cylinder turbo engine to this SUV. Later this year, they will introduce a diesel engine.

“When you go to get on a passing highway to pass somebody and you get on it, you’re going to have a lot more torque so you’re not going to have that lag. It’s just going to boom, go," Serpentini said.

“I like the all-turbo engine options," said Kurt Allen of Canfield. "There was a V6 available, but with all the turbo options available. I’d probably upgrade to the higher Turbo the in-line 4, which is what we have now.”

One other thing that is new is the 360 Smart View. It has cameras on both the front back of the car, and it gives you safety on all of the sides.

“Anything that gets close, it will let you know whether it’s a car or a kid, a garage door," Serpentini said.

