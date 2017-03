CLEVELAND– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for an 85-year-old woman.

Helen Penn walked away from her home on Alcoy Road in Cleveland at about 9 a.m. Thursday. She has not been seen since.

Penn was wearing a black and brown jacket, and a white hat. Authorities said she walks with a cane, has dementia and other series medical issues.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.