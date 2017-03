SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The windy weather that left thousands in the dark early Wednesday, is also causing other damage.

A large tree fell on South Park Boulevard in Shaker Heights.

The road was closed between Courtland Boulevard and Eaton Roads while crews remove the tree.

A second round of severe storms is expected to hit Northeast Ohio by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

