CLEVELAND, Ohio — Windy conditions have caused thousands of power outages across Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy website, more than 11,000 homes were without power around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 8,000 of those were in Cuyahoga County.

These other outages were also reported:

Ashtabula 364

Geauga 1590

Lorain 700

Medina 510

Portage 56

Summit 462

A wind advisory is in effect throughout Northeast Ohio until 4 a.m. Thursday.

