Thunderstorm warning for four NE Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula and Trumbull counties until 5:15 p.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of NE Ohio through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Expect gusty winds approaching 45 mph this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the afternoon. Once the front swipes us with colder temperatures, a transition over to snow will occur but not before the morning hours of Thursday. Friday, a weather system may bring some accumulating snow to northern Ohio. This is not lake effect but a general snow for everyone. Highs may not make it out of the 20s on Friday! The weekend looks good so far.

It was a very busy Tuesday afternoon and evening to our west. The preliminary numbers show over 20 tornadoes, with one fatality in Ottawa, Illinois. A couple of the Illinois tornadoes were quite large.

Since meteorological winter ended at midnight, now is a good time to look at the seasonal snowfall thus far (all months below normal):

February 2017 goes into the record books as being the warmest on record (but by no means the least snowy):

