Watch what happens as Gabe Spiegel takes part in Cleveland Food Bank challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has a grocery shopping bagging challenge every year to kick off Harvest for Hunger.

Our own Gabe Spiegel said he nearly won the challenge until Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps got involved, as you can see in the video above.

It's all for a great cause. At your local grocery stores, starting this weekend, you can choose to add $1, $5, or $10 to your tab and help feed hungry people in Northeast Ohio. For every dollar raised, the food bank provides four nutritious meals.

