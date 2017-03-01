× True crime in Cleveland: The Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run

CLEVELAND– Over the last several days, FOX 8 News has been taking a closer look at the crimes that rocked Northeast Ohio.

More than 80 years later, the identity of the Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run remains one of Cleveland’s greatest mysteries.

Believed to be the work of a serial killer, seven men and five women were killed between 1935 and 1938. Only two of the victims were ever identified. Most were dismembered and all were decapitated.

Also known as the “torso murders,” the brutal crimes happened around Kingsbury Run, which stretched from the Flats to East 90th Street. The area was home to shantytowns, filled with with transients.

Safety director Eliot Ness and his “Untouchables” were able to take down Al Capone in Chicago. But in Cleveland, the butcher left a major mark on the lawman’s reputation.