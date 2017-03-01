Toddler rescued from pool at Ashland home day care

ASHLAND, Ohio– A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a pool at a home day care Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed they are investigating.

According to 911 calls and Ashland fire officials, a woman from the day care called emergency dispatch around 12:26 p.m. Tuesday saying she needed an ambulance.

Firefighters said when they arrived the child was already out of the pool. He was transferred to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police refused to release a report on the incident, referring calls to the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office.

A call to the prosecutor’s office has not yet been returned.