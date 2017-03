DORSET, Ohio– Wednesday morning’s storms damaged a church is Ashtabula County.

The Andover Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Dorset Baptist Church, located on state Route 193. It appears the church steeple was hit by lightning.

There is no word on injuries.

High winds also took the roof off of Red, Wine and Brew in Chestland and left thousands in the dark.

41.683914 -80.667785